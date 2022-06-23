Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 5,531 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $243.87 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.94.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.85.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.