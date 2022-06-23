Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

ACI stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

In related news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

