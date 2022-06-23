Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $851,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

NYSE:LOW opened at $173.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.47 and a 200-day moving average of $218.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.