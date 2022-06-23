Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,085.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.