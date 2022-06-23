Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($110.53) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($101.05) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($104.21) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($104.21) price target on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($107.37) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

FRA BNR opened at €62.90 ($66.21) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($59.21). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.02.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

