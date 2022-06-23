Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $12.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.77. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 23,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders bought 51,702 shares of company stock valued at $62,797. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

