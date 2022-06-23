Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $105,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.