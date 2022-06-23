Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.85.

NYSE:BRX opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after acquiring an additional 896,908 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,554,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

