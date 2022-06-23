Brookstone Capital Management Buys 20,460 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

MGV opened at $95.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average of $104.71. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.80 and a 12 month high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.