Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

D stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

