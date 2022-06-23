Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93.

