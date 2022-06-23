Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,744 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $560,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 141.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

