Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,577 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 296.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 297.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,167,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $656,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $163.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.99. The stock has a market cap of $409 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

