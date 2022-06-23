Brookstone Capital Management Has $16.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,896 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 41,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

