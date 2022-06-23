Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.45 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.82 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 110.98%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

