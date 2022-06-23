Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.