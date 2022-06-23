Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

SLV stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

