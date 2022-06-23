Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,496 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23.
