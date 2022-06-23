Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.44 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $421.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

