Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,749,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,458,000 after buying an additional 46,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

WST opened at $288.83 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.89 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

