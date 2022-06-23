Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 4,543 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

