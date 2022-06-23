Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Adobe by 36.9% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,904 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $365.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,246 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

