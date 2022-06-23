Brookstone Capital Management Sells 32,453 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,453 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,193,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,893.5% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $93.42.

