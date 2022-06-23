Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,126 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Shares of ENB opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.