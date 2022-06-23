Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,449 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average is $99.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

