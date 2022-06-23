Brookstone Capital Management Sells 57,039 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,039 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average is $110.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

