Brookstone Capital Management Sells 64,792 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,792 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

NYSE PFE opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $275.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

