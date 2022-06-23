BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.10

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.10 and traded as high as $22.77. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 80,928 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $413.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

