BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.74.

ERE.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$3.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.53. The stock has a market cap of C$340.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.