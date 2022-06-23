BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) & Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Critical Contrast

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Datable Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.21 million 15.16 -$16.05 million N/A N/A Datable Technology $2.82 million 0.56 -$3.66 million ($0.04) -0.24

Datable Technology has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BTCS and Datable Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 313.79%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Risk & Volatility

BTCS has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology has a beta of -2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 329% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -880.56% -152.08% -109.91% Datable Technology -132.15% N/A -136.12%

Summary

BTCS beats Datable Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTCS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Datable Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PLATFORM³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone. It operates in consumer Internet advertising sector. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

