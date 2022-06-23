Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 981,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $33,395,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6,622.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 322,386 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR opened at $50.02 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

