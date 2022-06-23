Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,509 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 586,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,366 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $175.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

