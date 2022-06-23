Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $253.13 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

