C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

