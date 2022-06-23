Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 143.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CM shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

