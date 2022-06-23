Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNAF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at $127.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day moving average is $141.45. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $122.26 and a 1 year high of $161.92.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

