Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 500 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54. The company has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

