Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.23.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

