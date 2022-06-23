Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,526 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $528,618,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after acquiring an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after acquiring an additional 543,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

