CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 239 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $173.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.47 and its 200 day moving average is $218.73. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.