CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 41 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

DE opened at $317.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

