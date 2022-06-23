CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,607 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after acquiring an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

