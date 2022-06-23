CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.43.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

