CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.97 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

