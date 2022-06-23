CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,140,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $223.36 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.