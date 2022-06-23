CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $207.40 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

