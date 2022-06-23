CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

MO stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

