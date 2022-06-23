CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.43.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $525.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $586.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.98. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

