CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $137.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $147.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

