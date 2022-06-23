CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,197,000 after buying an additional 57,984 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,889.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,260.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,751.31.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

